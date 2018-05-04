NSDF, NSDC and IOL ink MoU to support Skill India initiative

Taking another important step towards creating a skilled ecosystem through industry partnership, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and National Skill Development Fund (NSDF), signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on May 1 (Tuesday) to impart skill training to 840 youths in Bongaigaon, Barauni and Gujarat refineries.

The main objective of the project is to instill economic security and stability among youths through skill training and holistic development facilitating enhanced access to opportunities in industry jobs and through self-employment.

Speaking at the signing of the MOU Mr Manish Kumar, MD & CEO, NSDC said “Our vision is to enable livelihood in the informal sector through education, employment and entrepreneurship. This partnership is a concerted effort and will help youth in enhancing opportunities across the varied sector.”

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is specifically designed to provide skill training to the candidates through various sector-specific programs and empower them with future job opportunities. The training would be conducted at three locations of IOCL namely Bongaigaon refinery in Assam, Barauni refinery in Bihar and Gujarat refinery in Vadodara within the period of 12 months from the date of the execution of the agreement. The target to train in each refinery is 290, 350 and 200 youth respectively, in job roles such as Electrical technician, Mechanical fitter, Welding operator, Plumber general, Mason general, Assistant Electrician, Construction fitter, Construction welder and Mason general.

NSDC’s industry partnership models provide opportunities to meet and fulfil CSR commitments and lead in corporate citizenship. Besides project management support, NSDC will oversee implementation of projects through its affiliated training partners.

Mr. V K Shukla, Executive Director (HR), Refineries Division HQs, Indian Oil, “Indian Oil is actively partnering the Skill India Mission and enhancing skill is a major focus in our Corporate Social Responsibility endeavours. We have been conducting various skill upgradation programmes on a regular basis to increase employability and capability for self-enterprise among the youth, and our present association with NSDC shall open up another constructive opportunity for increasing skilling for the residents in the vicinity of our refinery units. These training programmes shall be conducted around Indian Oil refineries of Barauni, Bongaigaon, Gujarat, and shall be steadily extended to other refineries as well. I think a greater emphasis on vocational training would be beneficial, and businesses should work in tandem with the national goals to develop the employable skills required by the markets. Association with this project reinforces our corporate mission to help enrich the quality of life of the community.”

About National Skill Development Corporation

​​ The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), an executive arm of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, has been executing various skill development schemes and initiatives. Under its Industry Partnership and CSR wing, NSDC had entered into agreements with some of the leading corporates and PSUs, such as Simon India Limited, Larsen and Toubro, Coal India Limited, NTPC, GE Power and SBI Card amongst others.

