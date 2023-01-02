NSDL collaborates with SBI Foundation for ‘Project SAMEIP’

New Delhi, 2nd January 2023: National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), India’s first Securities Depository, and its 100% subsidiary NSDL Database Management Limited (NDML) today announced its collaboration with SBI Foundation to execute Project SAMEIP (i.e. SBI Foundation and Microsoft India Employability Initiative for Persons with Disabilities) to empower Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) by enabling livelihood through skill development and to promote PwD inclusion amongst employers in India.

The Agreement was signed and exchanged between NSDL & NDML and SBI Foundation at NSDL’s Mumbai office. The agreement was signed by Mr. Pramit Sen (CHRO, NSDL), Mr. Sameer Gupte (MD & CEO, NDML), and Mr. Lalit Mohan (COO & President, SBI Foundation) in the presence of Ms. Padmaja Chunduru (MD & CEO, NSDL), Mr. Sanjay Prakash (MD & CEO, SBI Foundation) and Mr. Samar Banwat, (Executive Director, NSDL).

Under Project SAMEIP, NSDL and NDML will train around 375 persons with disabilities across Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru in BFSI and IT job roles. Further, the trained PwDs shall be provided with employment support and post-placement support for retention in employment.

Project SAMEIP is a joint program by SBI Foundation and Microsoft India executed by the American India Foundation Trust (AIFT).

Project SAMEIP will be aligned with NSDL’s flagship program Artha SAMARTH, a special skill development, and employability program.