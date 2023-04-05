NSDL flags off Project Sanjeevani – Clinic on Wheels in association with SBI Foundation

New Delhi, April 2023: NSDL, in collaboration with SBI Foundation flagged off ‘Sanjeevani’ – a Mobile Medical Unit at SBI Corporate Centre, Mumbai on 31st March 2023. Sanjeevani is a ‘Clinic on Wheels’ to serve the most vulnerable communities providing them with preventive, curative, referral and diagnostic healthcare services. Project Sanjeevani is implemented through the NGO “Doctors for you”.
Through these Mobile Medical units, NSDL aims to provide primary healthcare services in the needy communities in 3 locations namely, Mumbai (Maharashtra), Baksa (Assam) and Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh). In Mumbai, the project aims to deliver diagnostic, referral curative health care to the doorsteps of the needy in places namely Dharavi, Sion, Govandi, Kurla, etc. Hardoi and Baksa being aspirational districts notified by NITI Aayog, the project will serve the rural as well as tribal pockets with healthcare services.
Each unit is equipped to serve approximately 20,000 beneficiaries per location. Totally, it is envisaged to serve approximately 60,000 beneficiaries across 3 locations in a year.
On this occasion Ms. Padmaja Chunduru, MD & CEO of NSDL said, “NSDL is proud to be associated with a prestigious organization like SBI for the Sanjeevani initiative. This project not only ensures primary healthcare services to rural population but also improves the health in remote villages of India. NSDL aims to continue extending this project to other States and Union Territories across the country, to serve rural and remote communities in India.”
“Project Sanjeevani is one of our key CSR initiatives for providing primary healthcare services to people in underserved areas. I am delighted that NSDL has joined hands with us to implement this project across the strategically planned locations in India,” added Mr. Sanjay Prakash, MD and CEO, SBI Foundation.