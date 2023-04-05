NSDL flags off Project Sanjeevani – Clinic on Wheels in association with SBI Foundation

New Delhi, April 2023: NSDL, in collaboration with SBI Foundation flagged off ‘Sanjeevani’ – a Mobile Medical Unit at SBI Corporate Centre, Mumbai on 31st March 2023. Sanjeevani is a ‘Clinic on Wheels’ to serve the most vulnerable communities providing them with preventive, curative, referral and diagnostic healthcare services. Project Sanjeevani is implemented through the NGO “Doctors for you”.

Through these Mobile Medical units, NSDL aims to provide primary healthcare services in the needy communities in 3 locations namely, Mumbai (Maharashtra), Baksa (Assam) and Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh). In Mumbai, the project aims to deliver diagnostic, referral curative health care to the doorsteps of the needy in places namely Dharavi, Sion, Govandi, Kurla, etc. Hardoi and Baksa being aspirational districts notified by NITI Aayog, the project will serve the rural as well as tribal pockets with healthcare services.

Each unit is equipped to serve approximately 20,000 beneficiaries per location. Totally, it is envisaged to serve approximately 60,000 beneficiaries across 3 locations in a year.