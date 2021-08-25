NSE Academy partners with Association for Financial Professionals for Finance, Treasury Education in India

The NSE Academy Limited (NAL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP), have announced a formal partnership to provide AFP education and resources on the NSE Knowledge Hub, a unique artificial intelligence (AI) powered-learning experience platform specially created for financial learning. This partnership will allow financial practitioners in India to have access to the most relevant corporate treasury, financial planning and analysis content.

By working together, AFP and the NSE Academy are helping treasury and finance professionals in India become a part of the growing learning community and gain specialized knowledge from global leaders in their field. The NSE Knowledge Hub uses the power of AI to ensure content is tailored to individual areas of interests and goals and builds future-ready skills that have a positive business impact and career outcomes.

Ms. Himashi Soriano, Managing Director of APAC, Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) said: “This collaboration with the NSE Academy will add to AFP’s strong presence by building next-generation talent for the financial industry in India. By providing curated, insightful content to the NSE Knowledge Hub, AFP will be an asset for finance practitioners throughout their professional career.”

Mr. Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO NSE said: “NSE has always been at the forefront of driving innovation in the Indian BFSI sector. NSE Academy plays an integral role in developing competitive skillsets for finance professionals, along with regular upskilling required for the talent pool to be future-ready. This partnership with AFP brings unique globally accredited learning resources, fueled by the power of AI, to benefit the FP&A and Treasury practitioners in India. This will enable the professionals to be further equipped to meet the ever- growing demands of the dynamic market.”