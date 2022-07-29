NSE IFSC-SGX Connect Inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi

The NSE IFSC – SGX Connect was formally launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, in the esteemed presence of Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Hon’ble Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Shri Bhupendra Patel, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Pankaj Chaudhary, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Finance, Shri Kanubhai Desai, Hon’ble Minister of Finance, Govt. of Gujarat and Shri Injeti Srinivas, Chairman, IFSCA at an event organized at GIFT City today.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) and Singapore Exchange (SGX Group) announced today that the NSE IFSC-SGX Connect is live and ready to trade and clear Nifty equity derivatives for global institutions, a major step towards further connecting the world’s investors to India.

With India’s economy projected to become the world’s third largest, the NSE IFSC-SGX Connect presents an innovative pathway for international investors to participate in India’s growth story. Through SGX Group’s unique trading infrastructure in GIFT City, investors in India and around the world can now trade Nifty contracts listed on NSE IFSC seamlessly and efficiently with global risk-management and clearing standards. Investors also have real-time access to NSE IFSC market data.

The Connect enables orders from SGX Group’s trading members to be routed to NSE IFSC for trading and execution, with clearing and settlement through NSE IFSC Clearing Corporation Ltd. and SGX Group’s Derivatives Clearing as the central counterparty.

The following members will be onboarded today and remaining members will be progressively onboarded in the coming months.

Deutsche Bank AG

Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Securities Pte Ltd.

OCBC Securities Private Limited

Orient Futures International (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

Phillip Nova Pte. Ltd.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd.

UBS AG