NSE IFSC-SGX Connect Inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi

The NSE IFSC – SGX Connect was formally launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, in the esteemed presence of Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Hon’ble Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Shri Bhupendra Patel, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Pankaj Chaudhary, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Finance, Shri Kanubhai Desai, Hon’ble Minister of Finance, Govt. of Gujarat and Shri Injeti Srinivas, Chairman, IFSCA at an event organized at GIFT City today.
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) and Singapore Exchange (SGX Group) announced today that the NSE IFSC-SGX Connect is live and ready to trade and clear Nifty equity derivatives for global institutions, a major step towards further connecting the world’s investors to India.
With India’s economy projected to become the world’s third largest, the NSE IFSC-SGX Connect presents an innovative pathway for international investors to participate in India’s growth story. Through SGX Group’s unique trading infrastructure in GIFT City, investors in India and around the world can now trade Nifty contracts listed on NSE IFSC seamlessly and efficiently with global risk-management and clearing standards. Investors also have real-time access to NSE IFSC market data.
The Connect enables orders from SGX Group’s trading members to be routed to NSE IFSC for trading and execution, with clearing and settlement through NSE IFSC Clearing Corporation Ltd. and SGX Group’s Derivatives Clearing as the central counterparty.
The following members will be onboarded today and remaining members will be progressively onboarded in the coming months.
- Deutsche Bank AG
- Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Securities Pte Ltd.
- OCBC Securities Private Limited
- Orient Futures International (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
- Phillip Nova Pte. Ltd.
- StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd.
- UBS AG
Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE said, “Today is a historic day for NSE IFSC as the NSE IFSC-SGX Connect has commenced. This connect will consolidate the liquidity pool for Nifty products in the NSE IFSC exchange and will facilitate access for global market participants in GIFT City. Consequently, it will give a boost to the IFSC capital markets ecosystem and is an important step towards making GIFT City a preferred global destination for capital market activities. I take this opportunity to thank the Government of India, IFSC Authority, GIFT City authorities, SEBI, RBI and the government and regulatory authorities in Singapore for their guidance and support to NSE and SGX Group in making the connect a reality.”
Shri Loh Boon Chye, CEO of SGX Group, said, “The roll out of the Connect is a significant milestone for SGX Group and NSE and it brings us one step closer to combining the growing domestic and international liquidity pools for Nifty products. We are confident that the Connect will be the key platform that connects the world to India, offering global investors unprecedented access to India’s capital markets.”