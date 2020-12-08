NSE successfully completes World Investor Week 2020

Mumbai: National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) successfully led the World Investor Week 2020 with an objective to raise awareness about the importance of investor education & protection. Under the aegis of IOSCO and SEBI as the national co-ordinator, 600 investor awareness virtual webinars were conducted by NSE across India with 80% in Tier-II & Tier-III cities.

As a part of this initiative, NSE rang the closing bell on November 23, 2020 to mark the occasion of the World Investor Week 2020 in the presence of Shri G P Garg, Executive Director, SEBI. A new unique initiative for this year was “Be Your Own Laxmi”, which focused on young women earners and women entrepreneurs where more than 5200 women participated in various programs during the week. A National level investor knowledge quest was also organised jointly with NSDL wherein approximately 50,000 registrations were received. The investor awareness campaigns were also amplified on NSE’s social media platforms which witnessed a reach of more than 10 lacs participants. Further, the number of registrations on the digital platform for Investor Education in association with IIM Bangalore reached near one lacs participants by the end of WIW 2020.

In his message to all market participants, Shri Ajay Tyagi, Chairman, SEBI said, “One of the main objectives of SEBI is to protect the interest of investors in securities. There is a need for new investors to make informed investment decisions. Thus, investor awareness and education play an important role in educating investors.”

Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE said on the inaugural ceremony of WIW 2020 conducted by ANMI: “SEBI always believes that an educated investor is a protected investor and we at NSE have always been encouraging investor education through our campaign “Soch kar, Samajh Kar, Invest Kar”. NSE has consistently focused on what is in the best interest of the Indian economy, markets and investors and in improving the financial well being of people.”

Ravi Varanasi, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE said: “Investor education program is an initiative by NSE to strengthen its engagement with communities across the country. The objective is to equip existing and potential investors with the knowledge and understanding of the financial markets and guide them in effective financial planning.”

NSE has been participating and celebrating World Investor Week (WIW) under aegis of IOSCO and SEBI since its inception in 2017. In this financial year, NSE has conducted more than 3000 investor awareness programs covering more than 98% districts of India.