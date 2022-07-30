NSW and India Partner Up For Tech Success

NSW’s tech success in India continues to grow with the announcement of four new partnerships between NSW and Indian technology businesses.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and the Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade Stuart Ayres met with Indian tech companies today in Bengaluru to promote collaboration between NSW and India and congratulate the businesses on their upcoming partnerships.
“NSW is working to attract Indian technology investment into NSW across subsectors including edtech, medtech, fintech and space technologies,” Mr Perrottet said.
“We are focused on linking the NSW and Indian technology ecosystems and through the expansion of our international network and programs we are providing better support for NSW exporters to reach their target markets and help open more doors.
“Through these networks we have helped facilitate four new tech partnerships between NSW and Indian firms. I’d like to congratulate these businesses and welcome more like these.”
Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade Stuart Ayres said today’s business event with Indian technology companies provided the opportunity to showcase NSW technology capabilities to potential partners and investors.
“Sydney is Australia’s technology hub and a thriving technology sector with innovative precincts like Tech Central and our Startup and Scaleup Hubs making our state even more attractive to companies looking to grow in the Asia-Pacific region,” Mr Ayres said.
“Being on the ground in India has given us the opportunity to discuss with Indian businesses the growing opportunities available and see firsthand the important role our Going Global Export Program and international offices play in bringing business and partners together.”
Details of the four new tech partnerships between NSW and India:
- India-headquartered HCL Technologies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Sydney Quantum Academy to strengthen HCL’s Quantum computing capabilities through education and development opportunities including internships for Australia-based students from Sydney Quantum Academy member universities. Quantum computing is an emerging sector in NSW. By 2040, Australia will potentially have 16,000 quantum jobs generating $4 billion in revenue.
- NSW deep technology incubator and operator of the National Space Industry Hub located within Sydney’s Tech Central, Cicada Innovations and Bengaluru-based Mach33.aero have signed a collaboration agreement to provide launch pad support to startups and medium sized enterprises from the two geographies operating in deep technology. Bengaluru is the world’s fourth largest tech cluster and has 40 per cent of all startup venture capital in India. It is the epicentre of India’s IT-enabled services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology sectors, home of India’s highly successful space program, and India’s largest startup ecosystem, with around 5,000 startups.
- Tamworth-based Birth Beat has formed a partnership agreement with Bengaluru-based Cloudnine hospitals to promote its online maternity training programs in India. Cloudnine has 19 hospitals and clinics in Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Pune, Mumbai and Chandigarh. Birth Beat connected to Cloudnine through participation in the NSW Government’s Going Global Export Program, Health and Medtech to India. Medtech is a leading sector in NSW contributing $2 billion to our state’s economy.
- Sydney-based life sciences company and participant in the NSW Government’s Going Global Export Program Health and Medtech to India SkinDNA, has entered a three-month trial program with Indian skin clinic chain Kosmoderma Healthcare Private Limited which operates seven clinics across Bengaluru and Chennai.