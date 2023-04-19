NTPC and Chempolis India to Collaborate on Feasibility Study of setting Bamboo Based Bio-Refinery at Bongaigaon, Assam

Bangalore, April 2023: NTPC, the largest power generating utility in India, and Chempolis India, a Fortum group associate Co & a leading Finnish Bio-Refining technology provider, have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding on 10th April 2023 to explore the feasibility of setting up a Bamboo Based Bio-Refinery in Bongaigaon.

Through this MoU, NTPC will work with Chempolis to conduct the feasibility study for the project which shall utilize bamboo for the production of 2G Ethanol, Bio-Coal for thermal power plants & other value-added products.

This innovative project aligns with our commitment to sustainable development and creating new opportunities for local communities.

The proposed Bio-Refinery is planned as an integration project with NTPC Bongaigaon Power Plant, where all utility requirements such as steam, power, etc., shall be supplied from the power plant and the Bio-Coal produced by the Bio-Refinery shall partly replace coal in the power plant, effectively converting 5% of the generation of the power plant to green. The project will support NTPC’s decarbonization efforts, create job opportunities and build a sustainable model by promoting the use of locally available resources.

M/s EIL is the Project Consultant for NTPC for the preparation of the Detailed Project Report.

The MoU was signed in presence of Shri Dilip Kumar Patel, Director (HR) NTPC, Shri Ashok Kumar Kalra, Director (HR) EIL, and Mr. Markus Alholm, President & CEO Chempolis.