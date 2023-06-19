NTPC Barauni ranks #1 in National Awards for Water Resources Conservation and Management

Mumbai June 19, 2023: NTPC Barauni has achieved a significant milestone by securing the first rank in the esteemed National Awards for Water Resources Conservation and Management. The Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, bestowed this prestigious accolade upon NTPC Barauni in the Best Industry Category.

The award was presented by Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Hon’ble Vice President of India, to Shri Gurdeep Singh, CMD NTPC, and Shri Rajeev Khanna, Head of Project, NTPC Barauni in the august presence of Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Jal Shakti Minister. This recognition highlights NTPC’s unwavering commitment and exceptional efforts in the conservation and management of water resources.

NTPC’s pursuit of sustainable practices and dedication to environmental stewardship have played a crucial role in achieving this remarkable feat. The company has implemented a series of innovative initiatives to conserve and manage water resources effectively. NTPC’s efforts have not only resulted in significant water savings but also reduced its environmental footprint.

This prestigious recognition from the Ministry of Jal Shakti further strengthens NTPC’s commitment to sustainable practices and encourages the company to continue its efforts towards preserving and managing water resources effectively. NTPC remains dedicated to its mission of contributing to the nation’s growth while embracing environmentally friendly practices.