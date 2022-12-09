NTPC CMD wins CEO of the year at S&P Platts Global Awards

Mumbai, December 9th, 2022: New Delhi, December 9th, 2022: NTPC’s CMD Shri Gurdeep Singh has been awarded CEO of the Year at the S&P Platts Global Awards. The CEO of the Year demonstrates the ability to sustain their sector amid universal headwinds while undeniably supporting the employees who propel their organization into the future.
The Platts Global Energy Awards, which commenced in 1999 is annually committed to acknowledging companies that have faced adversities and taken unique initiatives.