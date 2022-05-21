NTPC – FY22 Audited Results PAT up by 17.01% (Standalone) & 13.30% (Consolidated)

Mumbai- May 2022: The Country’s largest power generator- NTPC Ltd., with a present group installed capacity of 68,982 MW, declared the financial results for FY22 on 20 May 2022.

NTPC Group generated 361 Billion Units and recorded highest ever annual generation in FY22 as compared to 314 Billion Units in FY21, an increase of ~15%. NTPC’s standalone gross generation in FY22 is 299 Billion Units as compared to 271 Billion Units in the corresponding previous year, registering an increase of ~10%.

NTPC Coal stations achieved a Plant Load Factor of 70.74% as against the National Average of 58.76.% during the FY22.

On standalone basis, Total Income of NTPC for FY22 was ₹120,042.43 crore as against corresponding previous year Total Income of ₹ 103,552.71 crore, registering an increase of 15.92%. PAT for FY22 was ₹ 16,111.42 crore as against ₹ 13,769.52 crore in FY21, registering an increase of 17.01%.

On consolidated basis, Total Income of the group for FY22 was ₹ 134,994.31 crore as against corresponding previous year Total Income of ₹ 115,546.83 crore, registering an increase of 16.83%. PAT of the group for FY22 was ₹ 16,960.29 crore as against corresponding previous year PAT of ₹ 14,969.40 crore, registering an increase of 13.30%.

The Board of Directors of NTPC Ltd. have recommended a final dividend @ 30% of paid-up share capital i.e. ₹ 3.00 per equity share of face value of ₹ 10/- each for FY22, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting. The Company had paid an Interim Dividend @ 40% of paid-up share capital i.e. ₹ 4.00 per equity share in February 2022. This is the 29th consecutive year of dividend payment by the Company.