NTPC registers 62% growth in coal production from its captive mines

Mumbai : NTPC continues to demonstrate an increasing trend in coal production from its captive mines. The coal production in this fiscal till Aug 2022, was 7.36 MMT, posting a robust growth of 62 % when compared to 4.55 MMT achieved in the same period of last year.

With meticulous planning, resource mobilization, and regular monitoring, NTPC could achieve substantial growth even during the monsoon period, so far, and is hopeful of maintaining similar growth.

The coal dispatch from NTPC’s captive mines has been 7.52 MMT against 5.47 MMT in FY22 for the same period registering a growth of 37%.

NTPC has taken various steps to augment the coal production from its coal mines. The engagement of high-capacity dumpers as well as an increase in the existing fleet size of excavators has allowed the operational mines to increase their production.