NTPC Teams Emerge as Winners in Asian Management Games 2023

Mumbai, July 20, 2023: NTPC Team has once again proven its mettle on the global stage by clinching top honours in the Asian Management Games 2023. The event was jointly conducted by the Macau Management Association (MMA) and All India Management Association (AIMA). The games were organized online from 12th May to 11th July 2023, featuring top teams from across Asia.

Representing India, NTPC teams emerged as the Champions and First Runners-Up in the fiercely competitive, Asian Management Games 2023.

The team from NTPC Vindhyachal, comprising Shri Al Mohammed Idris K S (Senior Manager-Operations), Shri Senkguttuvan P J (Senior Manager-Operations), and Ms. Durga Sampath Kumar (Manager-C & I Maintenance), achieved the title of Champions in the Asian Management Games 2023.

Furthermore, the team consisting of Shri Rahul Kudigrama (Senior Manager-PE Electrical, CC-EOC), Shri Guhan M R (Manager-Engineering, Nuclear Cell, CC-EOC), and Shri Yoginderkumar J (Senior Manager-Operations, Vallur), secured the position of First Runners-Up.

The exceptional performance of these teams serves as a testament to NTPC’s robust people practices, which not only enhance the capabilities of its employees but also provide them with a platform to showcase their skills.

NTPC’s triumph is a source of immense pride for both the company and the Nation.