NTPC to host G20 International Seminar on ‘Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage

Bangalore, February 3rd, 2023: India has assumed the presidency of G20 from 1st December 2022 for a period of one year. In its presidency, 1st Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) Meeting is scheduled to be held from 5th February to 7th February 2023.

NTPC, India’s largest integrated power utility, on behalf of Ministry of Power, Govt of India, will be hosting a side event in form of an International Seminar on Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage (CCUS) on 5th February 2023 at TajWestend, Bengaluru. This seminar is likely to be attended by industries, policy makers, scientists and academicians of different countries.

The seminar will focus on underlining the importance of CCUS for achieving “clean energy transition” and subsequently moving towards Net Zero.