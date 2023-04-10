NTPC’s captive coal mines witness 65% YoY growth, records over 23 million tonnes production in FY23

Mumbai, April 10, 2023: NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated power generator has recorded a coal production of 23.2 million tonnes in FY23, witnessing a 65% YoY growth against its previous fiscal production of 14.02 million tonnes from its four operational coal mines, namely NTPC Pakri-Barwadih (Jharkhand), NTPC Chatti Bariatu (Jharkhand), NTPC Dulanga (Odisha), and NTPC Talaipalli (Chhattisgarh).

NTPC has also achieved the highest-ever annual overburden removal of 73.0 million cubic meters, representing 129% YoY growth compared to 31.9 million cubic meters of overburden removal in the previous fiscal year.

The achievement demonstrates NTPC’s commitment to increasing its domestic coal production to meet the growing demand for power in the country

NTPC management lauded the role of Ministry of Power (MoP); Ministry of Coal; Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Ministry of Railways; Government of Jharkhand; Government of Odisha; Government of Chhattisgarh; Directorate General of Mines Safety; and District Administrations for their support to NTPC coal mining in enhancing coal production and dispatching 21.9 million tonnes of good quality coal to NTPC power plants with a phenomenal YOY growth of 48% over coal dispatch of 14.8 million tonnes in the previous fiscal.

The coal mining team has implemented digital initiatives at its mines to enhance safety, including e-SMP, a digitalized Safety Management Plan, Sachetan, a mobile app for safety, Khanan Drishti, a web app for recording and monitoring production efficiency, Integrated Coal Management System, GPS tracking of people and equipment using LoRaWAN technology, dump slope monitoring using TLS, and HEMM simulator at Talaipalli mine.

NTPC Group installed capacity stands at 71594 MW.v