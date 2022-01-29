Nua addresses the monthly-acne problem, with its science-backed skincare range

Mumbai, India, 14 January 2022: Nua, one of the leading D2C women’s wellness brands, has expanded its product category and is stepping into the skincare sector with its brand new ‘Acne Control’ range. After helping over half a million women across the country to manage their periods better with a holistic range of period management and intimate hygiene care products, Nua is all set to help women with the dynamic skin issues they face during periods.

Expressing his excitement about the launch, Mr. Ravi Ramachandran, Co-Founder & CEO of Nua, said, “Over 60% of women tend to experience acne every month due to changing levels of hormones—the same ones that cause periods. Given the research and time that Nua has spent over the last few years understanding how hormones affect the body alongside our core vision to revolutionize and improve women’s wellness space, there was a need to address this issue. In tandem with this, we launched the ‘Acne Control’ range and expanded to skincare with science-backed products built with cutting-edge technology and innovation. We partnered with leading dermatologists and clinical skincare experts to develop safe and effective products that allow Nua to be a trusted part of women’s skin health journey and overall wellness.”

Nua’s ‘Acne Control’ range is formulated to specifically manage acne while also addressing the other underlying changes to the skin’s hydration, elasticity, sensitivity levels that are caused by changing hormone levels every month. The set of four well-balanced skincare products is crafted with clinically-proven ingredients to control acne as well as enhance skin health throughout the month:

(1) Pore Cleansing Face Wash: Packed with salicylic acid, prebiotics and hyaluronic acid—this ph-balanced foaming face wash fights acne by removing excess oil without drying out the skin and helps improve skin health by balancing the skin microbiome.

(2) Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer: This lightweight, fast-absorbing gel moisturizer fights acne by balancing oil production. It contains niacinamide that controls oil production, ceramides that strengthen the skin barrier, and Vitamin E that acts as an antioxidant to maintain overall skin health.

(3) Detoxifying Clay Mask: The non-drying, mineral-rich clay mask is truly a differentiator as it is packed with an Encapsulated form of Salicylic Acid, that is slow releasing, and gently exfoliates the skin without any irritation. Additionally, it is formulated with Kaolin Clay & Activated Charcoal that removes excess oils and supports skin health by purifying the skin deeply.

(4) Acne Healing Patch: Containing hydrocolloid, this fast-acting treatment patch flattens acne in just 8 hours without drying or irritating skin and prevents scarring by forming a protective barrier on the epidermis.

Capturing Nua’s Acne Control range, Ms. Mansi Vora, Chief Business Officer at Nua, commented, “Nua has been working towards making periods simple for every woman. Being a holistic wellness brand that emphasizes not just being effective but also safe—it has now stepped into skincare to help women maintain and support their skin health. By launching the Nua Acne Control product range, we are focused on giving the best formulations that will help in comprehensively controlling the acne and also boost skin health.”

The Nua products have clinically-proven ingredients whose efficacy is well-established. The acne control range is formulated to fight acne, while hydrating & purifying skin, thereby boosting skin’s long-term health. Additionally, the brand has safe products and ensures that by having them dermatologically tested, safe certified, no added colour, no essential oil or alcohol, no parabens or sulphates, no comedogenic ingredients that can clog pores. Moreover, Nua has made sure that these products are available and affordable to everyone, thus providing the products on the website: https://nuawoman.com/.