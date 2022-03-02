Nuberg EPC Wins 1650 TPD NPK Fertilizer Plant Project in India

New Delhi and Kochi, 02 March, 2022: The Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT), Kochi (NSE ISIN: INE188A01015) is expanding its NPK Fertilizer capacity. Nuberg EPC, the leading Indian Global EPC and turnkey project management company today announced that it has been selected for the construction of the brown field 1650 TPD NPK Plant at FACT-Cochin Division on EPC-LSTK basis, thereby enhancing the total production capacity to 3,650 TPD of complex fertiliser. The Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Ltd. (FACT), a Government of India Enterprise, is one of the first large scale fertilizer companies in India. The NPK Plant is being built within FACT’s existing manufacturing facility of Cochin Division (CD) at Ambalam Edu, Ernakulam district of Kerala state.

Nuberg EPC shall be executing this project based on Pre-Neutralizer with Pipe Reactor (PN+PR) technology licensed from INCRO S.A. (Spain). The plant will be capable of producing various grades of NPKs as per requirement. The company is taking up the project on LSTK basis and the project is scheduled to be completed by mid 2023. This plant shall be primarily designed to produce NPK 20:20:0:13 having a rated capacity of 75 TPH in a single stream from Pre-Neutralizer (PN) technology and DAP 18:46:0 using Pre-Neutralizer and Pipe Reactor (PN+PR) technology, meeting FCO requirements using Ammonia, Phosphoric acid, Sulphuric acid, Urea, filler etc. as required.

In addition to above two grades, “Nuberg EPC” shall be carrying out the design, detailed engineering of plant to enable the owner for future production of different grades of NPKs such as 10:26:26, 16:20:0, 28:28:0, 12:32:16, & 14:35:14 using Ammonia, Phosphoric Acid, Sulphuric acid, Muriate of Potash, Urea etc. as required for meeting FCO requirement.

On being awarded the project, Mr. A. K. Tyagi, CMD, Nuberg Engineering Ltd., commented, “We are thankful to the Government of India and the Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. (FACT) for entrusting another turnkey project to our engineering capabilities and EPC services and solutions. We are excited about this project because it gives us an opportunity to associate with Government’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan”. The project also demonstrates the strategic importance of Nuberg EPC’s presence in India. This project serves as a prime example of the successful combination of Nuberg EPC’s global expertise and local knowledge to offer a complete turnkey solution.”

This project comes as another milestone for Nuberg EPC in the pandemic hit year 2021. Nuberg EPC has earlier bagged prestigious projects in this period including Caustic Soda Plant project for Lineer Kostik Soda Sanayi Anomin Sirketi in Turkey, Sulfuric Acid Project for Sprea Misr in Egypt, Sulphuric Acid Plant Project for International Company for Chemical Industry and Chemical Industry Corporation – Awash Melkassa Chemical Factory (CIC-AMCF) in Ethiopia, Sulphuric Acid Plant Project for International Company for Chemical Industry in Egypt, India’s First Commercial Scale Fuel Cell Grade Hydrogen Plant in Vadodara, and Hydrogen Peroxide Plant for Uzbekistan Hydrogen JU LLC in Uzbekistan.

Nuberg EPC’s proven global execution experience and in-house strengths of driving technology-oriented projects has already made it a global leader for executing turnkey projects worldwide. The company has also set-up and commissioned multiple plants in Chemical & Fertilizer, Hydrocarbon, Steel, and Nuclear & Defence industries globally. Being a responsible global corporate, Nuberg EPC is committed to innovating world class technologies and processes. The company is actively delivering projects globally leveraging its Indian strengths and is expanding its footprints in Hydrogen – Green, Grey, and Blue; 2G & 3G Ethanol, Water Electrolysis, Water Soluble Fertilizers and Next Generation Nutrients, in addition to traditional strengths.