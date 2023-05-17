NueGo flags off World’s first all- women intercity bus

Hyderabad/Delhi; May 17, 2023: NueGo, India’s leading premium electric bus brand by GreenCell Mobility, has flagged off the world’s first ever all-women intercity bus from Kashmere Gate ISBT, Delhi to Agra. The all-women intercity bus was operated by a team of skilled and experienced woman pilot, in-bus host, and had all women passengers.

For the world’s first “all women intercity bus” ride, the female pilot underwent specialized training. NueGo is committed to promoting and supporting the employment of women in their workforce and takes great pride in doing so. They offer exceptional facilities designed specifically for women employees, such as flexible working hours and special leave policies.

NueGo places a high priority on creating a safe and comfortable travel environment specifically for women passengers. To achieve this, when a woman traveler books a seat on their buses, the adjacent seat can only be reserved by another woman passenger. This seating arrangement is designed to provide a secure and enjoyable journey for women onboard. Additionally, NueGo is dedicated to reducing carbon emissions and is an eco-friendly option for passengers. The brand also places great emphasis on safety by equipping their buses with CCTV surveillance, cozy seating, and highly trained coach hosts who are available to address any questions or concerns.

With safety and comfort as their top priorities, NueGo is plying between some of the most popular destinations in the country, including Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Agra, Delhi-Jaipur, Agra-Jaipur, Indore-Bhopal, Bangalore-Tirupati, and Hyderabad-Vijayawada.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Devndra Chawla, CEO & MD, GreenCell Mobility said, “As the world’s first bus brand to launch an all-women intercity electric bus, we are delighted to set this milestone. Our commitment is to ensure a fair and equitable representation of women in our workforce. We take immense pride in promoting women to positions of influence and challenging traditional industry norms that have long been associated with male dominance in certain roles. Our goal is to build India’s first national electric bus mass mobility brand, with a strong emphasis on empowering women.”

Being a customer centric brand, NueGo buses go through 25 stringent safety checks including mechanical and electrical inspections. These electric buses can run upto 250 kilometers in a single charge, with the air conditioners on, in traffic conditions. NueGo buses are fitted with innovative technology and offer end to end convenience for inter-city travellers with focus on Safety, Punctuality, and seamless customer experience.

NueGo is a game-changer in the Indian travel industry, providing a new and safe way to travel with its premium electric AC coach service. With their focus on safety, comfort, and eco-friendliness, they aim to provide their passengers with an unparalleled travel experience.

The tickets can be easily booked through NueGo’s official website nuego.in and other digital platforms, such as Redbus, Paytm, and Abhibus. NueGo offers a hassle-free payment experience through Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, net-banking, and credit/debit cards