NueGo Unveils its Captivating Brand Film Showcasing Their Commitment to Customers’ Safety & Comfort

Mumbai/New Delhi/Hyderabad April 11, 2023: – NueGo launches its first ever brand film, which primarily showcases the brand’s commitment to providing the utmost safety and comfort to its customers. The film, that has been made by the students of Whistling Woods International, is a testament to the brand’s determination to raise the industry standards and create something that has never been done before.

NueGo is India’s leading inter-city electric bus brand from GreenCell Mobility. The campaign skilfully highlights the modern customer requirements and exhibits how NueGo, as a customer-centric brand caters to all the demands of the travellers, safety being one of the most important aspects. The campaign envisages the message of how each traveller on NueGo is offered premium services such reclining seats, lounges in various cities, more leg space, trained staff such as coach hosts, CCTV surveillance, driver monitoring system, on – time departures, speed limit checks and the most important of all, a sustainable means of transport. Additionally, it displays how passengers are taken care of right from the boarding point until they reach their destination.

Whistling Woods International is Asia’s premier institute of Film, Communication & Creative Arts founded by renowned filmmaker, Subhash Ghai. The 2-minute brand campaign is filmed by 12 students from the institute. The campaign was shot in a record time of 2 days in Indore. The editing, voice-over and music was also created by these students, which was exclusively developed for NueGo, all this was done and delivered within 7 working days.

Commenting on NueGo’s first ever brand film, Mr. Devndra Chawla, CEO & MD of GreenCell Mobility said, “Our brand film is a fantastic reflection of the unparalleled services that NueGo is offering to our customers. Through this film, we aim to showcase how we go above and beyond to ensure a safe & comfortable travel experience for our customers. We are proud of our team for their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional services, and this film is a testament to their hard work and dedication. We hope that this film inspires our customers to choose NueGo for their future travel needs, knowing that they are in safe hands.”

Speaking on the brand film, Mr. Subhash Ghai, Founder & Chairman, Whistling Woods International said, “Working on NueGo’s brand film is an incredible opportunity for the students of Whistling Woods International. Such projects enable them to showcase their creativity and skills and put their education into practice in the real world. This collaboration with NueGo is not only a chance to learn from industry experts but also a reminder that as storytellers, we have the power to shape narratives that inspire positive change. I am proud of our students and thankful to the team at NueGo for offering them the opportunity to understand the nuances of creating impactful content that resonates with the audience.”

NueGo is the flagship inter-city pan India electric mobility coach brand of GreenCell Mobility which was launched last year. The brand is successfully plying its fleet currently across India primarily on the Bhopal-Indore, Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Agra, Agra-Jaipur, Bengaluru-Tirupati and Hyderabad-Vijayawada routes, with more routes launching soon. NueGo coaches are fitted with innovative technology and offer end-to-end convenience for inter-city travellers with focus on Safety, Punctuality, and seamless customer experience.

NueGo is today’s modern, comfortable and a safe way to travel as the brand offers host of safety features such as CCTV surveillance, driver breath analyzer, driver monitoring system and speed limit checks. NueGo coaches go through 25 stringent safety checks including mechanical and electrical inspections. Passengers traveling on NueGo coaches are provided with flight-like experience as each commuter is guided to the pre-allotted seat which has booked, presented with sanitized and fresh disposable rub, water & tissues when on-boarded, mobile charging points, more reclining seats and trained & courteous coach hosts.