Number of Tesla supercharger stations globally grows 34% in a year approaching 4,000

Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) reign as the leading global electric vehicle manufacturer is reflected in the company’s other related segments, such as supercharger stations. Notably, the company has recorded increased installation of supercharger stations as more jurisdictions embrace EVs.

According to data compiled by Finbold, as of Q2 2022, Tesla had 3,971 supercharger stations globally, recording a year-over-year (YoY) growth of 33.88% from the 2,966 recorded during a similar period in 2021. During the first three months of 2022, the stations stood at 3,724, representing a growth of 7.13% from the previous quarter. In total, during Q3 2021, the company had installed 3,254 stations globally.

Elsewhere, Tesla also witnessed a spike in the number of supercharger connectors, which stood at 36,165 during Q2 2022, representing a YoY growth of 34.44%. During the first quarter of 2022, the connectors stood at 33,657, growing 6.85% from 2021 Q4’s 31,498.

Tesla thrives despite chip shortage

The report notes that Tesla has managed to record growth in the supercharger segment despite operating in a period marred by the economic effects emanating from the pandemic. According to the research report:

“Interestingly, Tesla has managed to record supercharger growth despite facing challenges mainly from the chip shortage. Notably, in recent years, charging infrastructure companies raised concerns due to chip shortage factors derailing the momentum of rolling out public charging options. <…> At the same time, the company is dominating despite prevailing geopolitical issues.”

Overall, Tesla is likely to accelerate the installation of supercharger stations as the company adopts innovative technologies to reach more locations.

Finally, it is worth noting that Tesla still faces rising competition as more EV makers continue unveiling new products. Tesla’s competitive advantage might also suffer, especially with the plan to have its supercharger stations accommodate other EV models.

Read the full story with statistics here: https://finbold.com/number-of- tesla-supercharger-stations- globally-grows-34-in-a-year- approaching-4000/