Numeric awards best performing partners

New Delhi, April 11th, 2022: Leading UPS Manufacturer Numeric organised a virtual channel meet to celebrate the performance of 2021. The company’s top-performing partners from all 4 regions and overall best-performing partners in the country were honoured with awards on the occasion.

Satpal Singh, CEO, Numeric, said, “It was a great opportunity for us to connect with our partners and celebrate the performance with them. We are extremely glad that we weathered all challenges and worked together to retain the leadership. In the years to come, we will continue to strengthen our ties with partners. This will help leverage the untapped market, which provides huge potential, and assure mutual growth for both Numeric and our partners.”

Speaking on the event, Ravindran, Country Head – Of sales thanked the partners in working closely with the brand, to ensure business continuity of the customers during the pandemic. He added “ thanks to our partners, we had strengthened our reach, especially in the IT, ITeS segment to meet their WFH demands.”

Speaking on how Numeric had continued to innovate to offer smart solutions during the pandemic, Vinit Gupta, Country Head – Marketing said “In line with our core driver of need based innovation and smart solution, we quickly addressed the needs of the market in bringing out DIY products which needed no installation support. This apart, our service engineers braved all odds of the lockdown, to work with our partners and customers especially the BFSI, Healthcare segments to ensure uninterrupted back-up”

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic over the last 2 years the brand had retained its leadership position in Line-interactive and Single-phase UPS for the 29th year in a row.