Numeric establishes Centre of Excellence in UPS maintenance

Hyderabad, August 2022: Numeric, India’s Leading UPS manufacturer, under the aegis of the Legrand CSR initiative, has set up a Centre of Excellence at GLA University, Mathura to roll out a UPS Maintenance training program for students aimed at generating industry ready talent.

With rapid digitalisation and the evolution of technology in various growth segments, UPS has become a critical infrastructure across industries, especially data centers, and the domestic segment. To meet the growing demand, Numeric, the leading UPS brand with the largest service infrastructure in the industry and technical expertise in the UPS segment, has embarked on a mission to impart skills to students by partnering with institutions. The first pact in this ambitious journey has been inked with GLA University, Mathura, under Legrand CSR initiative.

Commenting on the partnership, Ms Abida Aneez, Associate Vice President – CSR, Group Legrand India said “As part of our Group CSR initiative, we have been focussing on skill development to bridge the gap and meet the demand for skilled professionals in our sector. Considering the huge talent pool in the country, we are sure that the partnership with GLA university will help bring out industry ready talent.” The state-of-the-art Center of Excellence (CoE) instituted by Numeric, a group brand of Legrand, will help improve the skills and future employability of the students,” she added. “We have plans to set up such industry-academia partnership, under Legrand CSR, across the country which will help build a huge talent pool who are industry ready. We would also like to bring gender diversity in such training programs, where we encourage girl students to take up career in the UPS industry.” added Satpal Singh, CEO, Numeric.

Through this first-of-its-kind initiative, Numeric plans to create industry ready skilled UPS service personnel.