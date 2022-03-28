Numeric wins ‘Most Trusted Brands of India’ award

This is the 2nd edition of Most Trusted Brands of India by Team Marksmen

New Delhi, 28 March 2022: India’s leading UPS manufacturer and supplier, Numeric UPS won the ‘Most Trusted Brands of India 2022 award on 25 March 2022 at an event in Mumbai. The award was announced by Team Marksmen.

Numeric was shortlisted on the following parameters: Corporate Citizenship, Trust Quotient, Business Resilience, Innovative Thinking, Digital Transformation, Stakeholder Capitalism and Sustainability Measures.

On receiving the award, Mr Satpal Singh, CEO of Numeric said, “We are extremely delighted to be recognised as the ‘Most Trusted Brand of India.’ This is a real testimony to the smart solutions; our wide range of product offers for customers across scale and segments and the uninterrupted service that we have been providing over 3 decades to always ensure business continuity for our customers. We thank our customers and partners for the trust and confidence reposed in us. This recognition is the result of passion and dedication of Numericans to consistently deliver the best service and solutions to our customers.”

Currently, Numeric holds the market leader position in the single-phase UPS category with a client base spread across different domains like BFSI, government, telecom, healthcare, IT/ITES, data centres, process industries and others.

Most Trusted Brands of India-2022 is an exclusive gathering of brands to celebrate their achievements over the past year and beyond, in addition to shining a light on what they mean for consumers at large, while highlighting insights and takeaways from their journey. These are the brands that have lived their values and brought to life the vision of a post-pandemic world in which the greater good is pursued.