Numero Uno launches its AW’21 Collection ‘RECONNECTED’ with Actor “Jim Sarbh”

As the season begins, a changeover of wardrobe becomes a must-do. Numero Uno-India’s indigenously manufactured denim label this season satiates the appetite of the millennial, looking for something unique, expressive and youthful in its AW’21 Collection. In line with its creative vision, the brand embraces stylish outdoor casual wear styles creating a new urban uniform.

Themed as ‘Reconnected’ – The collection offers a new wave of design that breaks the rules of tradition and design codes and focuses on “Conscious Clarity” and “Adaptive” Spirit. A balanced amalgamation of fashion and functionality that compliments an analogy between youth and adult aesthetics, this latest AW’21 collection showcases an interesting blend of core, casuals, active wear and Espana.

The emotion of Reconnecting in person with humans and the outside is celebrated with a colour mix that is optimistic and reassuring. The collection comes in a plethora of colours, with a fresh mix of Pastels, Bright and Neutrals put together, exuding hope and happiness for this Autumn Winter. A retro sports influenced collection mixed with architectural precision, outdoor utility gear, geometric patterns, loungewear brings a whole new vibe to the styles. From different patterns and prints to Logo tees, Graphic sweatshirts to several new aged fabric blends; the collection employs a sundry of trendy and utilitarian outfits for men.

One of the new introductions to NU’s Fall Winter 2021 line is the coordinating sets. Sweatshirts designed to pair with Joggers in transeasonal colours designed for our N1 Active segment. The collection has an urban protective comfort with utilitarian details and aesthetics.

The key highlights of the collection are the sustainable line of denims consisting of waterless jeans created using advanced laundry tech involving use of Ozone, Laser & nature friendly chemicals & minimal water consumption & wastage , making these denims environment friendly. Further the collection comprises denims made from new age blended fabrics which are conscious as well as extremely comfortable to wear.

Speaking at the launch,Actor Jim Sarbh commented, “It feels great to launch Numero Uno’s Autumn-Winter collection, which is one of the most admired jeanswear brands in the country. When it comes to choosing the right style of jeans, I always preach one rule that comfort is the key and Numero Uno’s autumn collection is the most comforting and stylish at the same time. Their denim jackets are so cool and youthful that I have myself fallen for them and can’t stop myself from trying those pieces. The best thing about Numero Uno is, it’s a homegrown denim brand with the most international style and feel, truly impressive!”

ElatedMr. Jaiwant Singh Dhingra, Chief Business Development Officer, Numero Uno added, “Numero Uno is absolutely honoured and delighted to be associating with Jim Sarbh who’s one of the famous style icons amongst millennials. With him on board with us for our Autumn-Winter collection launch, we’re confident in our new designs that will break the rules of tradition and design codes. He’s definitely in sync with our AW collection values that focuses on ‘conscious clarity’ and ‘adaptive spirit”.

