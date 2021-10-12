Numerology is an integral part of human existence; Here are some tips that will brighten your life this Diwali through Numerology

By Gurpreet Singh Arora, Director of Make me Pure

Numbers knowingly ore unknowingly influence us, from the day we are born till we die. Without Numerology, Astrology, and other Metaphysical sciences can’t exist. Numerology and astrology can help you learn more about ourselves and guide us toward our goals.

Using the basic elements of numerology, we can start to clear out the clutter of life that might distract us from what we really want as it contains a lot of Information about the path we choose. In fact, our numerology number can validate not only who we are, but also the struggles we’ve been through by the help of our birth date whereas astrology relies not only on your birthday but also the place and time of your birth.

Now, coming back to the question of numbers, do we always have to live under the influence of numbers’ power over our lives? Is there nothing we can do about it?

In numerology, there are things called Universal Years which signifies a number that correlates with the year we’re currently in or the one we are going to be in soon.

When your life is tied with these combinations of ‘anti-numbers’, it is crucial to empower the numbers 1 and 5 in our lives.

We can do this by changing the spelling of our name or using a different phone number or by wearing a bracelet. Additionally, all this is to be done along with Vedic remedies and lifestyle changes.

Numerology is a belief system that numbers (from 1-9) have spiritual significance and symbolic meanings.

We are cognizant of the number and the energy it contains. Therefore, if your birthday is on the 17th, you were born with the number 8. It will have a distinct energy and will correspond to specific experiences in your life, as each number does.

Here are some numerology Diwali tips for you:

Number 1 – Donate warm clothing and shawls to the elderly.

Number 2 – Keeping two silver coins in your Diwali Pooja Thali

Number 3- This Diwali, plant a tree to receive Maa Saraswati’s blessings.

Number 4 – To Appease Rahu, feed the street dogs on a consistent basis.

Number 5 – Include five laddus in your Diwali Pooja Thali for Ganesh ji.

Number 6 -On Choti Diwali, donate sugar to a Gurudwara/mandir for prasad/langar.

Number 7 -Feed street dogs and cows on a daily basis to get Laxmi Ji’s blessings.

Number 8 -To Please Shani Dev this Diwali Keep a bowl of fresh water outside your house or balcony for animals and birds.

Number 9 – Keep a katori of Kesar Tilak in your Diwali Pooja thali.