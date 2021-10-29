Nupur Recyclers appoints Gurjeet Kaur and Bharat Bhushan Mithal as Independent Directors

29 October 2021, Delhi – Nupur Recyclers, the pioneer in metal scrap processing and recycling in India, has appointed Mrs Gurjeet Kaur Awapal and Mr Bharat Bhushan Mithal, having 2 years and 40 years of experience respectively, as its new Independent Directors on Board.

Mrs Gurjeet Kaur Awapal is an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and has worked with some of the leading companies ensuring compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements and that decisions of the board of directors are implemented effectively.

Mr Bharat Bhushan Mittal, on the other hand, is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. In his experience over the last 4 decades, he has hand-held many companies, guiding them in corporate governance, strategic management; project planning; capital market and securities law.

On his appointment, Mr Bharat Bhushan Mithal said, “Under the guidance of Mr Rajesh Gupta, Nupur Recyclers has become a known name in the industry. It is an absolute honour for me to be appointed as the independent director. I am highly delighted to be associated with a talented team of enthusiastic stalwarts and really looking forward to great endeavours in the future. I am thrilled to be able to share my knowledge and skills with the firm, and hope to provide an innovative approach to the company.”

“It’s a great pleasure to have been allotted the golden opportunity to work with Nupur Recyclers. The company has exceptional growth potential, and I intend to join the team and continue the cycle with unwavering zeal and enthusiasm.”, said Mrs Gurjeet Kaur Awapal, joining the company’s board.

Welcoming Mrs Gurjeet Kaur Awapal and Mr Bharat Bhushan Mithal to Nupur Recyclers, Mr Rajesh Gupta, Founder of the company commented, “It is a matter of great honour & pride for us to introduce the dynamic duo to our team. This invaluable addition to the team is going to set up new heights of success for the company. With their extensive experience and expertise, they will definitely help to steer the company in the required direction. We are really excited to embark on this journey with Mrs Gurjeet and Mr Bharat and look forward to their valuable guidance, specialised approach in order to gain a great future ahead.”

About Nupur Recyclers

Nupur Recyclers is the pioneer in metal Scrap processing and recycling in India. Incorporated in 2018-2019 by Mr Rajesh Gupta and Mr Anoop Garg, Nupur Recyclers is a leading importer and processor of ferrous and Non-ferrous metal scrap. The company is associated with shredded & Floatation plants in Europe & the USA or the import of substances such as shredded Zinc Scrap, Zinc die-cast scrap, Zurik SS scrap, and Aluminium Zorba grades. The company is set to stride into the recycling of lithium-ion batteries through its strategic partnerships with trusted suppliers in future.

Under the leadership of the -founders, the company witnessed significant growth Y-o-Y in revenue in FY 2020-21 when it clocked INR 105.98Cr and is expected to record more than 50% growth this fiscal year.

From processing Metal scrap material to producing high-quality material, their aim is to keep the environment safe. Their vision is to be renowned globally for their innovative business approach while providing 100% genuine services to the customers by providing premium products & services. As a corporate citizen, the company has laid down guidelines for undertaking social projects for the welfare & sustainable development of the communities at large, particularly for the poor and underprivileged class.