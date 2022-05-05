nurture.farm’s B2B e-commerce arm – nurture.retail announces exclusive partnership with Dubai based agrochemical company – Agfarm

Bangalore, May 5, 2022: nurture.farm, India’s leading AgTech startup for end-to-end agriculture ecosystem-related solutions, announced an exclusive tie-up between its online B2B platform nurture.retail and Dubai-based agrochemical company – Agfarm. To begin with, a total of 40+ products from Agfarm will be available for purchase on the nurture.retail platform. These include a range of herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides, which can be applied to a wide variety of crops. Glyphosate, Emamectin Benzoate, Thiamethoxam, Pretilachlor, and Paclobutrazol are a few of the molecules launched, among others. Additionally, the nurture.retail platform will also be launching Agfarm’s patented molecules targeted to different pest segments.

Along with launching innovative and patented products, the tie-up will also bring products at highly competitive rates for the 70,000 retailers using the nurture.retail app. Consequently, the price benefit will get passed on to the farmers, who will witness lower input costs and access to better and advanced biochemistry.

Speaking about the partnership, Dhruv Sawhney, Business Head and COO, nurture.farm, said, “We aim to offer our 70,000 and growing base of Ag-input retailers and dealers using the nurture.retail app the choice of authentic quality products at competitive prices. The product range offered via our exclusive partnership with Agfarm will help address some of the most pressing issues farmers face in protecting their crops from pests and diseases thus building resilience. Additionally, the digital platform brings these products to the retailers and subsequently to the farmers at extremely affordable rates. We are also building strong forecasting and predictive models that will allow us to align timely placement of critical products in areas most prone to pest and disease attacks. With this, we ultimately aspire to ensure better outcomes for our farmers in yield enhancement, cost-cutting, and better quality production for better price realisation.”

Commenting on this exclusive partnership, Vaman Alawadhi, Director, AgFarm, said, “AgFarm aims to empower the agricultural community through digitalization. We decided to ditch the traditional way of over-the-counter selling and chose to sell our products online instead because digital buying and selling of agro-inputs is the only way to break the vicious circle of mediators. It gives the dealers and retailers direct access to manufacturers and ultimately enables them to pass on the service benefits to farmers. Availability of authentic and quality products at a fair price leads to better crop quality and higher yields. nurture.retail is India’s biggest and most preferred online Ag-Input marketplace and we are very excited about our partnership with them. This association will help us a great deal in achieving our goal as through their platform we will get to serve more than 70,000 retailers and dealers directly.”

The nurture.retail app is operational in 13 states of India, namely Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. To purchase Agfarm and other products on the platform, retailers can also avail credit facilities through nurture.retail’s NBFC partners are offered all digital payment methods, including NEFT, for hassle-free payment. The platform provides agri-input retailers with an e-commerce-like experience for continuous order tracking and updates and order delivery within 48 hours of purchase. Its ease of use and availability in multiple languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu) has led nurture.retail to emerge as one of India’s most loved Agri-tech apps.