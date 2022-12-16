Nutrilitius expands its portfolio with the launch of nutraceuticals to promote good health and wellness

Pune, December 16th, 2022: Nutrilitius, an online platform that offers the best quality nuts and dry fruits in India, has expanded its product portfolio with a foray into nutraceuticals. The range of nutraceutical products has been formulated to promote good health and immunity.

Considering that gummy supplements have fewer quantities of vitamins and minerals, Nutrilitius has chosen to introduce its offerings in capsule form. Backed by clinical research, these nutraceuticals can be consumed as a part of the daily dietary system. The ingredients used are vegan, sugarless, and FSSAI-approved. The finished products have been tested to ensure quality, effectiveness, safety, and purity.

Nutrlitius’ newly launched range of products has been developed with the intention of offering the best and most affordable products to health-conscious customers. They have been certified by FDA, Non-GMO, GMP, Make In India, and Startup India. The range of supplements can be consumed to improve metabolism, immunity, digestion, liver health, vision, and sexual performance and strengthen bones.

Speaking on the launch, the Spokesperson of Nutrilitius said,” We believe that good health is the essence of living a fulfilling life. To keep up with our resolution to promote good health, we decided to expand our portfolio by launching nutraceuticals. These ‘Make In India’ products are safe to consume and have been formulated after years of research with our team of experts. These are incredibly beneficial for gut health, digestion, sexual health, depression, and other issues caused by dietary gaps. We look forward to doing our bit in building a healthier nation with our latest offering.”

Pic Source: Value 360 Communications