Nuvem Announces Corporate Rebrand and Launch, Unifying Brands to Provide Unmatched Pharmacy Solutions

Mount Laurel, NJ, August 23, 2023 –(PR.com)– Nuvem, the leading integrated pharmacy partner, proudly announces its corporate rebrand and launch, consolidating the brands 340Basics, Assent, and Apovia into a single, innovative brand. Nuvem is revolutionizing the industry with a broad range of services, which encompass 340B Technology, Program Integrity, and Pharmacy Management.

Nuvem provides a complete view of clients’ pharmacy programs which includes the capability to manage 100% of their patients’ prescriptions. Their approach involves setting up and managing in-house pharmacies, expanding contract pharmacy networks, capturing referrals, and managing compliant programs using preeminent technology.

“We bring together a unique set of services that allow our clients to manage their whole pharmacy program in one place,” said Matt Umscheid, CEO at Nuvem. “I believe that by unifying our brands under one umbrella, it tells the story that we can help our clients maximize the patient and financial impacts of their pharmacy programs.”

Nuvem’s comprehensive and integrated approach ensures seamless pharmacy program management, improving efficiency, and compliance all in one place.