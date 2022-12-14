Nuvo: A New Saga Of Luxe Dining Begins

Sheraton Grand Pune Launches Nuvo: The Luxurious, New Dining For The Discerning Palate

Pune, 14th December, 2022: Just in time for the holiday season, Sheraton Grand Pune is thrilled to announce the launch of Nuvo, its new dining concept. Launched amidst glitterati on 9th December, 2022, Nuvo stems from the desire to explore experiences that go beyond the ordinary.

A striking confluence of fashion, food, design and entertainment embraces you, the minute you step into city’s hottest new venue.

Designed to leave a lasting impression, the architectural masterpiece strays away from monotony, to offer its patrons a mesmerising view, one that is inspired by nature’s species. From the crystal chandeliers adorning the high ceiling, twin emerald green bars with a lit onyx marble, wildlife prints draping the walls to the golden floating pods, each corner has a surprise in tow.

Inspired yet not limited by geographies, the menu features global contemporary cuisine. Adapting the most significant influences from cuisines of the world and representing the diversity across, the menu evokes a medley of bold sophistication and attention to detail. Complementing the new saga of luxe dining, the artisanal beverages draw inspiration from forgotten classics and the progressive new. Each signature concoction intends to create an ultimate grand spirited experience bringing people of fashion and taste alike together.

Sharing his excitement on the launch, Saurabh Dube, General Manager, Sheraton Grand Pune said, “A legacy hotel, Sheraton Grand Pune has been making steady strides over the years with an ardent desire to serve our patrons with novel experiences. Nuvo is a step towards bringing unique F&B concepts to the city, especially for today’s go-getters who seek comfort and luxury to indulge in. Chingari, our iconic rooftop restaurant has served generations of patrons in the past 23 years, and with Nuvo, we aim to become a favourite dining destination, for the next generation. We look forward to hosting our guests to yet another epicurean affair.” Commenting on the momentous opening Ishaan Singh, F&B Director, Sheraton Grand Pune said, “We are eager to usher in a new trend of dining experience, one which appeals to all senses. At Nuvo, dining is an escapade from monotony complimented with piquant cuisine and selection of beverages. Whether guests are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion with grandeur or to unwind in style, Nuvo is the place to be.”

So, visit Nuvo at Sheraton Grand Pune to delve into the wild, bold, energetic atmosphere and witness it come to life through the best of culinary and mixology curations.