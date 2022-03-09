Nuvoco empowers Women Dealers across the value chain of the Cement Industry

Mumbai, 9th March 2022: Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., the fifth largest cement player in India and the largest cement company in East India, in terms of capacity, plans to celebrate and commemorate Women’s Day by acknowledging the efforts of their female leaders and associates, women dealers and beneficiaries of sustainability programmes. In a largely male-dominated industry, the company has been constantly encouraging women dealers to build their businesses. At present, the company has 200 plus Women Dealers and the count is rising. The company plans to highlight its achievements across the cement industry with the goal of nurturing a more diverse workforce.

Commenting on this initiative, Madhumita Basu, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer, Nuvoco Vistas, said, “The company is proud of its female employees and dealers and acknowledges their continued effort and drive in the building materials industry. Particularly, in the cement industry, female dealers have emerged as some of our most successful partners with highly motivated and driven performances. An inclusive environment will encourage more female aspirants to join the industry workforce and broaden the decision-making cohort. The rise of women dealers in a male-dominated industry also indicates a welcome change in the mindset.”

Manisha Kelkar, Chief Human Resources Officer, Nuvoco Vistas, added, “Over the years, we have seen women take the initiative in various fields. Nuvoco has always encouraged gender parity to ensure more diversity and inclusion in the workplace. This Women’s Day, we celebrate their achievements and those of our remarkable women employees who have played a crucial role in the growth of the company.”

The company has over 200 women dealers, of which approx. 70 percent operated in the eastern markets while the rest are in the northern market. The company has also made a conscious effort to encourage women employees to join the workforce. Currently, more than 10% of the leadership positions are represented by the female workforce – in an industry that has been over the decades, largely male-dominated.

Promoting Women Empowerment:

Women empowerment is one of the key pillars of Nuvoco’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. The company has implemented several projects under its Saksham Bharat theme, an important pillar in Nuvoco’s CSR commitments. Amongst them, a few leading projects are – Project Aakriti, to support women from economically backward families from villages, which started from Chittor and has now expanded to other locations as well; Project Samriddhi, to support women farmers from underprivileged villages near its Mejia Cement Plant and Project Daksh, to support.

vocational skill development of girls from economically backward families in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. The women’s self-help group, in Project Aakriti, oversees the supply of safety jackets to Nuvoco’s cement plants and other local vendors as well; while in Project Samriddhi, 450 women farmers have federated to form Sanchari Women Farmer Producer Company Limited. Project Daksh has trained more than 200 girls during the past 2 years and placed them with reputed organizations. All these projects have empowered women economically and socially and reduced their vulnerability in society.