Nuvoco successfully completes AFR Project at its Risda Cement Plant, Chhattisgarh and Nimbol Cement Plant, Rajasthan

New Delhi, June 24, 2023: Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., India’s fifth-largest cement group in terms of capacity and among the leading players in East India, successfully announced the completion of its Alternative Fuel Resource (AFR) project at Risda Cement Plant (RCP), Chhattisgarh and Nimbol Cement Plant (NCP), Rajasthan. This milestone achievement illustrates Nuvoco’s commitment to reducing dependency on fossil fuels and promoting sustainable practices within the cement industry. With the use of alternative fuels, the company strives to reduce the usage of fossil fuels and minimize its environmental impact.

Alternative fuels are a crucial step towards reducing carbon emissions and mitigating the adverse effects of climate change. Nuvoco has dedicatedly installed a system that is capable of utilizing agricultural waste, RDF (Refused Derived Fuel), plastic waste, municipal waste, biomass, tyre chips, and other hazardous waste sources. By incorporating these alternative fuels into its manufacturing process, Nuvoco is taking significant strides towards achieving its sustainability goals.

Nuvoco has introduced AFR feeding into the Pyro-process system for enabling uniform feeding and incorporating all necessary safety interlocks throughout. This system allows us to consume alternate fuels in an efficient and effective way without impacting the environmental standards prescribed and approved by the Pollution Control Board of India. Although this project is primarily focused on environmental sustainability, it also has several other benefits for clinker production and can offer significant cost savings through its alternative fuels program.