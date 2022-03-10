ConcreTo Pile

A pile is basically a long cylinder of a strong material such as concrete that is pushed into the ground to act as steady support for structures built on top of it and in situations where the soil is not suitable to prevent excessive settlement. Despite, Concrete being one of the most versatile (strong, durable, low maintenance, fire-resistant, easy to use, and can fit desired size or shape) and widely-used construction materials on earth, there are several issues that may be encountered by using non-proper concrete during pile foundation construction like

Inadequate concrete strength

Voids in the piles

Sulphate attacks

Chloride attacks

Honeycombing

To overcome these challenges and offer a strong pile foundation, Nuvoco’s Construction Development & Innovation Centre (CDIC) brings a specially formulated concrete solution “ConcreTo Pile”.

ConcreTo Pile is designed on packing density principle with a proper proportioning of cementitious material, which ensures high flow leading to minimizing the voids in concrete and making it