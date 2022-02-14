NXP India joins hands with Ministry of Commerce and Industry to kick off Tech Startup Challenge 2022

India, February 14th, 2022: To strengthen the Indian startup ecosystem, NXP India, one of the biggest R&D centres for NXP Semiconductors and a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, is pleased to announce the launch of Season II of a unique platform for startups – Tech Startup Challenge 2022.

The event is being organized in collaboration and support from Startup India Hub, a platform to connect the Indian start-up ecosystem by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which will host all the applications and Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC) will invite the top 3 startups as finalists at the XTC’s boot camp event and global winners’ competition and have them evaluated by an elite panel of investors for global exposure.

Incubator partners, Electropreneur Park (ESDM Incubator) and Semiconductor Fabless Acceleration Lab (SFAL) will provide Top 10 Tech Startups with equity-free pre-Incubations, lab test equipment’s to convert the idea to prototype, mentorship sessions for business and investment and include certain monitory benefits.

The challenge aims to support and mentor start-ups that focus on IP, processors development, semiconductor fabless ASIC designs and embedded product development across Automotive, Industrial & IoT, Mobile and Communication Infrastructure.

“With smart technology all around us, the future will be about creating a connected world that anticipates and automates. With constant evolution in technology and budding innovative business ideas, it would be interesting to see what the Season 2 of the NXP India Tech Startup Challenge has to offer. We look forward to providing global visibility and network scalability to startups that have the potential to revolutionize the global market.” said Lars Reger, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, NXP Semiconductors. Expressing his excitement at the kick-off of Season 2, Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Vice President and India Managing Director, NXP Semiconductors said, “With the wonderful success of Season 1, we are yet again very excited to launch this platform for some of the most innovative tech startups in the country and enable them to pursue their dreams. We aim to make India a global leader in cultivating the next generation of sustainable tech startups. It’s a matter of great pride for us, to showcase the indigenous and untapped talent pool of our country on a global platform. “

In Season 1, 4 startups were selected out of 192 applications for NXP India Tech Startup Challenge 2021. Two startups, Thinkerbell Labs and Sunfox, from the winner’s portfolio, also got representation in Shark Tank India.

Benefits for Top 3 selected startups include:

Total prize money of INR 10 Lacs along with mentorship opportunity (3 interactive sessions with a mentor each month for 3 months) from NXP India Technical Leadership Experts

Invitation as finalists in the Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC) and XTC’s Bootcamp event. XTC will also have the finalists evaluated by an elite panel of investors for global exposure

Benefits for Top 10 selected startups include: