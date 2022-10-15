NXTDIGITAL launches “ONEDigital” – it’s premier integrated offering

Bangalore, 15th October 2022: NXT DIGITAL Ltd., the media and communications vertical of the global Hinduja Group announced the launch of “one digital” – its premier integrated offering today. The bespoke solution for customers offers a myriad of digital services ranging from broadband, digital TV, OTT, and Voice/Intercom to WIFI and CCTV. Whilst broadband packages start from just 10Mbps and go all the way to 1Gbps, the TV solution gives customers up to 650 TV channels in Standard & High Definition. ONEDigital gives customers access to over 300,000 hours of OTT content on any device – from leading international and regional platforms.

With the VOIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) solution from its partners, customers can have a personalized landline number and still be contactable over an IP or telecom network anywhere in the country. As part of the solution, ONEDigital can provide Wi-Fi-enabled internet access in common areas and CCTV solutions, customized for individual customers.

Speaking at the launch of ONEDigital at SCAT 2022 in Mumbai earlier today, Sanjeev Agarwal, Chief Operating Officer at OneOTT Intertainment, the broadband subsidiary of NXT DIGITAL and Project Lead for ONEDigital said “Consumer preferences are radically changing in the way they not only consume but also access and engage digital services at home or at work. ONEDigital has been designed specifically based on that premise – to give customers access to all digital solutions for their home and office through a single business conduit – facilitating true digital convergence and much-needed convenience. The USP is is a bespoke end-to-end solution and can be tailored based on a customer’s specific needs – whether for a home or a small, medium, or large business. This is the start and we will, of course, continue to add more products to the one digital portfolio over time”.

The company also unveiled it’s soon-to-be-launched OTT content aggregator app – giving customers access to OTT content from leading international and regional platforms. The app, to be available online shortly, will give customers access to over 300,000 hours of global and local content initially and will pave the way for education, gaming, and other apps to be integrated within the solution.

The company has already built an ecosystem of partners for providing quality VOIP and CCTV hardware and software solutions. In parallel, NXT DIGITAL has initiated training of its digital franchisees across its TV and broadband businesses to support customer needs – from pre-sales and installation to service support and troubleshooting. OneDigital is being rolled out in Mumbai initially and will be launched in other key cities by the end of the year.

Adds NK Rouse, Chief Operating Officer at NXT DIGITAL, “We have over the years built a robust infrastructure, a strong subscriber base, and a national network of franchisees, all backed by best-in-class technology including our HITS platform and our award-winning NXTHUBs. one digital and NXTPLAY are extensions of our solutions portfolio, focusing on emerging technologies and the need to develop solutions with an eye on the future. We have also commenced training our franchisee partners to make the paradigm shift to Digital Solutions Providers, ready for the next decade of growth that will also include Broadband over Satellite.”

NXT DIGITAL will look to offer the ONEDigital solution at its award-winning and owned-and-operated NXTHUBs, which crossed 100 locations last month and already offer digital TV, broadband, and OTT solutions in most locations. In markets where terrestrial connectivity may be a challenge, NXT DIGITAL is looking to harness the power of its scheduled broadband-over-satellite service to complement the solution.