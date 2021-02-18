NY Merchant Capital to Donate $500,000 USD in 2021 to Those Most Impacted by the Pandemic

Singapore, Singapore : NY Merchant Capital today announced a donation of $500,000 to hunger relief organizations worldwide for those most heavily impacted from the current pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic, food banks around the world have seen both their food supplies drop and their demand increase, which in turn has added pressure on these organizations.

Benjamin Helvi, Managing Director of NY Merchant Capital released the following statement, “We cannot forget those less unfortunate than us, this pandemic has put strain on a lot of families around the world and it is in these times that we have to pull together, we welcome all our clients to look to do the same, find a local organization that can help you put your money towards a good cause.”