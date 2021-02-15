Nylangan goes Phygital in Collaboration with Omni channel Partners...

Nylangan Hindustan, is an alternate ethnic clothing brand that amalgamates the calm comfort of fine-spun fabrics and the aesthetics of contemporary art. Nylangan has been retailing through Ethnicity stores in key metro cities and its own e-Commerce site – www.nylangan.com, Nylangan has now spread its online presence by partnering with leading e-Commerce platforms in India that are Omni channel enabled such as Ogaan Market, Ajio, TataCLiQ and Ethnicity.in.

Speaking about their expansion plans, Ameet Panchal, CEO, Nylangan Hindustan, said, “We want to be part of a customer’s mindspace and decision making process at all times, and to understand the influences on her spending patterns. To match the informed purchase decisions of our empowered shoppers today, we rapidly worked on evolving our digital presence by going Omni channel via our trustworthy e-Commerce partners, thus building an honest mode of distribution. We intend for Nylangan to grow into a flagship brand in the natural clothing space, one that provides a wide range of selections for the modern woman through an enhanced shopping journey.”

Bringing the freshness of nature to women’s wardrobes through two sublime launches; Nylangan’s introductory collections – ‘Aranya’ and ‘Wildflower’ re-envision time tested traditional crafts to offer artisanal clothing that is accessible, classic and timeless. The garments are crafted to break stereotypes in design and style by providing functional clothing that goes beyond seasons and moves away from the constructs of age. Nylangan’s soft fluid pieces are made with breathable fabrics to complement different body types and fit the practical tastes of today’s modern women.

Working to maximise the three axis i.e. product, geography and format; Nylangan aims to provide a seamless customer experience by being present at all recognizable touch-points of phygital commerce. This allows Nylangan to be a ‘click-and-mortar’ brand providing a unified shopping experience to their present and prospective customers.