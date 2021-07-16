O2Live – soft gel capsules for a healthy living

At a time when attaining good health has become an essential factor in people’s lives, TheLifeKart.in, an ecommerce platform offering nutrition, healthcare and self-care solutions introduces the power of Squalene with O2Live – softgel capsules. These squalene based soft gel capsules bring enormous health-benefiting properties such as NSA, generation of immunity, balance of cholesterol levels and acts as anticancer agent too.

A storehouse of 100% pure Squalene, is a component present in human body that reduces due to ageing. It slows down the ageing process and helps to strengthen the immune system and regain lost health by improving cellular metabolism with the power of oxygen. O2Live promises to provide a healthy body in a natural way. The nutrition supplement is a one such answer to the issues of oxidative stress, compromised immunity status, tumours, cholesterol imbalance and free radicals leading CVD/ Cancer. Besides providing nourishment to the body from within, introduction of O2Live into your dietary plans aims at revitalizing the skin by bringing the skin layers balance, boosting skin’s metabolism, improving the moisture balance of the skin and maintaining the elasticity.

Commenting on the inclusion of O2Live gel capsules in TheLifekart.in , Mr George P Joby, Director, TheLifekart.in, said, “We are highly privileged that TheLifekart.in are the exclusive retail partners for O2Live. We have associated ourselves with Arbee Bio LifeScience for bringing squalene under the brand O2live in Indian market. Squalene is already a popular health ingredient in the western countries but with TheLifekart.in they are reaching the Indian consumers. Our lifestyle changes have increased the volume of free radicals entering the body, leading to organ failure and other diseases. Here is where squalene comes into play. It protects cells from free radical attack and carries oxygen across the body.”

TheLifekart.in is a dynamic e-commerce online platform for OTC medicines and other health and wellness supplements. The products that are available on the website can address the root cause of many health condition without having any synthetic add on and can do a phenomenal job more than any other synthetic medicines can do. Brand’s latest offering O2Live is superior to vitamin E capsules because squalene, a naturally occurring antioxidant with no known side effects, is available in the human body as exogenous and endogenous. Once it enters the human body, Squalene readily releases hydrogen to free radicals and abstract hydrogen from water in cells, thereby releasing oxygen to cells. It enhances Immunity status thereby protecting from infections. Squalene Market was valued at USD 136.16 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 261.97 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.50% from 2019 to 2026.

“With an Intention of selling natural products across the globe under one roof, we at TheLifekart.in are focussed on offering quality products to our consumers’ at most cost effective rates. We ensure to sensitise people to choose the best for them by offering some of the most unique products for the Indian market, one such product includes O2live.These squalene capsules increase the bioavailability of oxygen for the cells and give a tremendous amount of energy, immunity, as well as health for the body. They are quite popular in western countries and are used in cosmetics, medicines, and supplements,” added Mr Mathews Simon, Director, TheLifekart.in

The company is also looking forward to adding products to the portfolio not just simply pertaining to health supplements but other self care and homecare products that will make the life of people easier, better and healthier.