o9 Solutions Drives Digital Supply Chain Transformation at Berger Paints

Bangalore, 10 March 2022 – o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI-powered platform provider for integrated business planning and decision-making, today announced the go-live of its Supply Chain Management Solution for Berger Paints India Limited, one of the largest paint companies in the world.

This marks a significant milestone in Berger Paints’ digital transformation journey, as it enables the organization to gain end-to-end visibility into its supply chain operations. o9 was selected as the go-to platform by Berger Paints after a thorough evaluation of the various options available in the market.

With o9 Solutions’ platform implementation, demand and supply management at Berger has undergone a radical transformation. Through the o9 platform, Berger gains data-driven decision-making capabilities across its key supply chain processes including procurement, inventory management and distribution, as well as improvements to its demand planning and S&OP. The o9 platform enables Berger to track real-time data related to demand and supply events, allowing supply chain operations to be optimized.

“The volatility of markets globally, fuelled by the pandemic, necessitates greater real-time visibility into our supply chain operations. o9 Solutions has helped us build an informed, accurate, and quick decision-making process based on actionable insights into our core planning processes, providing us with greater resilience against market changes and control over our supply chain,” said Mr. Abhijit Roy, Managing Director and CEO of Berger Paints India Limited.

The project team successfully navigated the complexities of the implementation involving multiple touchpoints and delivered the project within the timeline, with active engagement of both the o9 and Berger teams. The projected go-live has been successful through its onboarding phase and has been accepted by stakeholders from the Sales, Supply Chain, Procurement, and Manufacturing teams at Berger.