o9 Solutions Recognized by the Financial Times as One of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2022

Bangalore, April 11th, 2022 – o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, has been named as one of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2022 by the Financial Times, ranking No. 118 out of the 500 companies. It is the second time o9 Solutions has been named to this prestigious list, ranking No. 133 in 2021.

o9’s ranking underscores the increase in demand from leading companies across all industries for truly integrated planning and decision-making capabilities. The o9 Digital Brain platform uniquely enables companies to make fast and better decisions – by providing one single platform for integrated commercial, supply chain and financial plans and decisions at the speed and scale needed to compete in the digital age. o9’s Co-founder and CEO Chakri Gottemukkala credits the o9’s success to the company’s number-one core value of focusing on adding client value.

“Due to demand and supply volatility and complexity, which has been growing during the pandemic, companies face challenges meeting customer service and financial goals,” Gottemukkala said. “The o9 Digital Brain platform, which integrates AI/ML analytics, scenario planning, automation, and collaboration capabilities for better data-driven decision-making is perfectly positioned to help companies navigate these challenges. And by putting the customer first, we have experienced tremendous growth over the past few years.”

Now in its third year, The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies list is developed by the Financial Times in partnership with Statista and recognizes the most innovative and fastest-growing companies in the Americas. The growth rate was calculated based on the 2017-2020 revenue figures and checked by Statista.