Oakridge International School students emerge at the top in CBSE Grade 10 Results announced recently

Hyderabad, July, 16th 2020: Students of Oakridge International Schools (OIS) in Hyderabad emerged with top laurels in the recently announced CBSE Grade X results. Both OIS Gachibowli and OIS Bachupally schools secured a 100% pass percentage with 27% of students securing 90 and above score in both schools.

Vasana Srinivasan from Oakridge International School Gachibowli top-scored with 99% (495/500), Manaswini Bachalakura, and Arnav Kamdar scored 97.6% (488/500), while Varsha Kuditipudi and Harsh Garg scored 97.4% (487/500). From OIS Bachupally school, Priyanshu Goyal was the top scorer securing 97% (485/500).

“I am very thrilled and would like to convey my heartfelt thanks to my teachers and staff at Oakridge Gachibowli and my family. They have been very supportive and continuously encouraged me to do my best. When we moved from the US to Hyderabad 5 years back, I was very apprehensive about how well I can adjust but the school provided me all the necessary support to make the transition smooth. The school ambiance and focus on overall personality development made me focus on academics and helped me achieve my goals” said topper Vasana Srinivasan (495/500). Vasana’s favorite subject has always been physics and she aspires to be an engineer one day.

Speaking on the occasion, Hema Chennupaty, Principal Oakridge International School Gachibowli said “These fantastic results are an outcome of focused preparation and planning by our teachers and students. Getting 99% as the highest grade puts us right at the top of the league. Oakridge believes in grooming students to be academically focused at the same time being creative, confident, and compassionate. They are true all-rounders”