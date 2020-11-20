Oakridge students install contactless donation boxes to help the needy

Transforming a vision into reality, Ridah and Sankeerthan, students of Grade 11 and 12 from Oakridge International School, Bachupally installed contactless donation boxes recently at the Hill County Society in the presence of community members and a few students.

“We aspire to create a society where no one is left empty-handed or has to suffer. With this aspiration in our minds, we came up with the initiative of Box of Happiness”, says Ridah.

‘The Box of Happiness’ is essentially a donation box, where helping hands can make enormous contributions like dry groceries (flour, rice, lentils, etc.), stationery articles, books, clothes, toys, electronics and other non-perishable commodities. The respective authorities will collect the donation from the box and send it to the NGO’s and people in need.

Within a few days of setting up these boxes, several community members came forward donating various items ranging from clothes to groceries. One could see these boxes almost filling up.

“We intend to take this initiative to several other communities. Imagine if every community has these boxes of happiness, then no one will ever be left hungry, cold (or) unhappy,” says Sankeerthan.

“Charity is a supreme virtue and the great channel through which the mercy is passed on-to the humankind. It unites men and inspires their noblest efforts. Our students are being encouraged for the smallest act of kindness that depicts humanity at its best; the box of happiness is a true example of it.”, says Ms.Baljeet Oberoi, Principal, Oakridge Bachupally.