OBEETEE Becomes The Sponsor For IDAC Hyderabad 2022

November 2022, National – OBEETEE Carpets, India’s leading luxury maker of hand-knotted and handcrafted rugs, is not only a key participant in this year’s IDAC Expo in Hyderabad but is also a presenting sponsor for it. IDAC is an annual expo that brings together the biggest companies and thought leaders in the Infrastructure, Development, Architecture, and Construction space together. With an array of successful Mumbai IDAC Expos under its wing, this year’s expo is being held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad on November 17, 18, and 19.

IDAC is all set to be a mega gathering of South India’s leading architects, designers, and consultants. This incredible networking and presentation event is divided into different pavilions with varied focuses. OBEETEE Carpets is powering the Interior Pavilion this year. Being a one-stop shop for all flooring requirements, OBEETEE Carpets will be displaying the wide array of different collections that they have to offer. This includes but is not limited to contemporary, regional, bohemian, and traditional designs. Also on display will be the brand’s famous Proud to be Indian Collections and the brand-new collection with designer Anita Dalmia.

Ms. Angelique Dhama, the CEO, of OBEETEE Retail, said, “IDAC is a wonderful platform to connect with powerful voices in the interior and design space and reach new heights for the industry together. We have actively participated in all IDAC Mumbai Expos and value the exposure garnered from them deeply. This will be the debut of OBEETEE Retail in South India and we are absolutely ecstatic to see the response from the market.”

Soon after this debut, OBEETEE Carpets is set to launch its brand new store in Hyderabad. This 5,000 sq. ft. store in Jubilee Hills will be OBEETEE Retail’s first touch point in South India, and an important peg of its domestic expansion plan.