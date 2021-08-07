OBEETEE collaborates with the avant-garde couturiers Shantanu & Nikhil to unveil their 4th series of ‘Proud to be Indian’ collection

New Delhi: OBEETEE, a leading manufacturer of hand-knotted and hand-tufted rugs in India, has joined hands with Shantanu & Nikhil to unveil the fourth ‘Proud to be Indian’ (PTBI) series. PTBI is a unique concept that showcases quintessential Indian designs in an artistic rug heritage. The initiative was led by OBEETEE’s design team and supported by India’s leading designer duo, Shantanu Mehra and Nikhil Mehra.

The new collection pays homage to India and is broken into three themes— Independence, Regimental Regalia, and The India-Proud Story. The collection is a celebrated revisit to the couturiers’ iconic collection over the years. The brand stands for Power, Progressiveness, and Pride, which now has taken center stage, finding its way into the luxurious world of Obeetee handcrafted carpets.

The exclusive collection of the ‘Proud to be Indian’ (PTBI) series, for the first time, highlights the narrative of the collection, defining the homecoming of the Indian prince after spending years across the country and reconciliation with his roots.

Talking about the concept and collaboration with the designer duo, Mr. Rudra Chatterjee, Chairman OBEETEE said, “We launched this unique concept to introduce the incredible Indian craft to the rest of the world. This exquisite collaboration with the leading designers has helped us bring forth a collection that talks about our country, heritage, craft, material, and people as a whole in its way. The new collection encapsulates the ethos of our brand, and Shantanu & Nikhil have canvassed it exceptionally with their unique designs embellished with a modern sensitivity”.

Further talking about the collaboration and collection, Angelique Dhama, CEO OBEETEE adds, “With 100 years legacy as a brand that has always taken initiatives to sustain Indian craft and designs, the collection is a tribute to our country, showcasing the pre-Independence era, pride, valor, honor, and respect to our Armed forces and The proud story of India. We are excited to partner with Shantanu & Nikhil, who have created some never seen before masterpieces. The collection is inspired from Indian heritage yet the colors and design patterns are refreshing and new in look and feel”.

“Our partnership with OBEETEE for the ‘Proud to be Indian’ collection stems from our core philosophy – and that is of encapsulating the vibrancy of vintage India and blending it with the glee and excitement of a modern celebratory India. The inspiration behind these exquisite carpets represents an amalgamation of Indian decadence and modern grandeur. It further highlights the strings of memories it holds, a feeling of nostalgia, pride, and valor; woven through each thread, and woven by the hands of artists.” said the designer duo, Shantanu & Nikhil, about their partnership with OBEETEE.

Talking about the collection, they further add, “Independence commences its journey into the world of Progressive India with nuances from the rich heritage of India and eclectic resonances of what India is today. It derives inspiration from the three most luxurious forms of freedom: Freedom to Choose, Freedom to Live and Freedom to Call oneself proud citizens, reaffirming the values of Independence through a canvas of free thoughts and social constructs that converge with signature textures from the bold victory flag patterns, a color palette of red and navy depicting the power of the army, and the undying spirit of freedom and valor through the insignias of celebrations”.

Regimental Regalia derives inspiration from three strong virtues of the Indian Armed forces- Discipline, Pride, and Togetherness and is a crisp salute to everything Nehruvian. Dramatic and heroic re-appropriation of male presence, through the female form, is the cornerstone of this collection where feminine/masculine, hard/soft, defend/protect is the new dialog. A natural extension to our couture collection, the carpets derive their elements from intangible aspects of Pride, Valour, Honour, and Respect. Brick textures, maps, battleground stains signifying struggle, and an insignia of victory representing a fitting finale comes alive onto the tactile surface.

The India-Proud Story is a tribute that carries forward a rather liberated vintage gusto with significant vibrations of futuristic cultures and heritage. The India Story is the brand’s continued portrayal of juxtaposition, where the roots are modern yet cultural, exotic yet familiar, and unassertive yet proud. This collection of hand-crafted carpets pays tribute to the age-old techniques of carpet making that Obeetee has perfected through hundred years of workmanship with signature contemporization.”

This limited-edition collection is available at the OBEETEE store at 145, Sultanpur, Mehrauli Gurgaon Road, South West Delhi as well as at Shantanu & Nikhil store and www.obeetee.com