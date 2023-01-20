Oberoi Mall To Celebrate Freedom

Mumbai: January 2023: Oberoi Mall invites you to celebrate Republic Day with the “Shop, Play & Win” campaign specially crafted for the customers, wherein on the shopping worth R. 5000/- the customers will get a chance to participate in the campaign, play and win exciting prices. The VR Games were organized by the mall to add that extra dose of fun and frolic to the Republic Day celebration.

Make your Republic Day special with your friends and family only at Oberoi Mall and create some treasured moments.