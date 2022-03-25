Oberoi Mall to Observe Earth Hour Day

With an aim to raise awareness about sustainable lifestyle within the ecosystem and inspire people to take positive action for the environment, the Oberoi Mall, one of the leading malls in the western suburbs of Mumbai will be observing the Earth Hour on Saturday, 26th March 2022 from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm. Earth Hour is a global campaign wherein millions of people across the planet switch off non-essential lights on the last Saturday of March.

Oberoi Mall has been actively extending its support towards creating a sustainable environment by using Natural Daylight through transparent roofs, LEDs in basements and floors, rainwater harvesting, bore-wells, sensor-based washbasins, urinals, etc. and observing the Earth Hour is one more step in this direction.

Over the years, the Earth Hour moment has seen several significant buildings and historical monuments around the world turn off their lights for one hour to raise awareness about energy use, consumption, impact, and long-lasting effects on the environment. Coordinated by Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) and other volunteer organizations, this initiative is now the world’s largest grassroots movement for the conserving environment and inspiring millions to act for our planet and nature.