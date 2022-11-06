Observance of Vigilance Awareness Week-2022 at NMDC Ltd., Hyderabad

Hyderabad, 6 November 2022: Observance of Vigilance Awareness Week–2022(VAW-2022) at NMDC HOon the theme – Corruption free India for a developed Nation concluded today with the Valedictory function and prize distribution ceremony.



During the week-long programme, many activities like slogan writing, poster making, elocution, and essay and quiz competitions were conducted for the employees, wards of employees and school/college students. A few awareness programmes were also arranged for the employees wherein eminent keynote speakers from SVP National Police Academy, Hyderabad and CVC, New Delhi delivered lectures on the theme of VAW-2022. There was great enthusiasm among the employees, trainees, wards and students in participation in various competitions arranged during the week.

Today on the concluding day of VAW-2022, Shri Somnath Nandi, Director (Tech.) was the Chief Guest and Shri Dilip Kumar Mohanty, Director (Prodn.) was the Guest of honour of Valedictory function. In his address, the chief guest Shri Somanth Nandi, Director (Tech), NMDC stressed creating a culture by inculcating moral values and a sense of integrity among all employees and citizens. He applauded the efforts of CVO, NMDC and his vigilance team for the successful conduct of all activities during VAW-2022. He also congratulated all the winners of various competitions held during VAW-2022. Shri D.K.Mohanty, Director (Prodn.) in his speech, stressed making a habit of being vigilant in every walk of life on daily basis. The function was attended by senior officials and other employees of HO & R&D as well as by the students and faculty members of schools/colleges where competitions were conducted. The prizes to the winners of the competitions were given away by Director (Tech), Director (Prodn.) and EDs/CGMs of NMDC.

Shri Mukesh Pandey, HoD Vigilance along with the vigilance team arranged the whole valedictory function. Shri M. Jawed, DGM(Vig) the compering of the valedictory function and the function concluded with a vote of thanks by Shri R.V. Purohit, AGM (Vig.).