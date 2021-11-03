O’Connor Insurance Team Member Receives Two Awards

Rusty Weber honored for his dedicated leadership and continuing education in the insurance industry

(St. Louis, Mo., Nov. 3, 2021) O’Connor Insurance announced that long-time Senior Account Manager Rusty Weber was recently recognized for his contributions in the insurance industry.

Weber was honored by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors for his 25 consecutive years of successfully maintaining the Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation. The CIC Program, which is nationally recognized for its premier continuing education, is part of the nonprofit Society of CIC.

He also was awarded a certificate of achievement acknowledging 15 consecutive years of active affiliation with Certified Risk Managers (CRM), which is a member of The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research. The CRM program is an independent education and designation program designed for professionals in risk management and related fields.

“These awards recognize the value of continuing education, which provides me with the ability to best serve my customers by staying up-to-date with matters concerning coverage and limitations,” said Weber. “Both the CIC and the CRM opportunities showcase the top performers within our profession, and I am truly honored to be a part of this elite group of designees.”

Founded in 1975, O’Connor Insurance is a full-service insurance agency that specializes in community associations, business, life, home, and auto insurance. The company is located at 12101 Olive Blvd. and is a member of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of nearly 150 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $350 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $10 billion national alliance.

For more information about O’Connor Insurance, call (314) 434-0038 or visit http://www.oconnor-ins.com.