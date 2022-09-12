OD 02 THE NEXT LEVEL- A New Hangout in Bhubaneswar You Don’t Want to Miss…

Dining out is usually a fun event, new restaurants sprouting up in a city always improves dining experiences especially for those seeking to try new places and wishing to enjoy new eateries. OD 02 THE NEXT LEVEL combines entertainment zones – a state-of-the-art nightclub, a magnificent cabana setup, a restaurant, and a dance floor – the ultimate party location.

We’re always looking for new experiences and places. Yes, everyone has a few favourite places that they return to time and again, but this goes hand in hand with gaining new experiences. OD 02 THE NEXT LEVEL is the perfect spot to meet up with a friend over a cup of coffee or to spend a memorable time with family while enjoying a range of delicious dishes and dancing to amazing music.

The Beautiful and the Bold, the Ancient and the Modern, The Karmic Sinner, The Progressive Lover, The Artistic Youth – this is how you will go back and forth in time the moment you enter this multi-level, cutting-edge space of aesthetic innovation, opulence, and music!

The moment you step in you will realize the artistic research of past and present that has been beautifully translated into making it an urban music shrine for those who like music spanning from Electro to Pop, from House to Disco. The club has been constructed so that the smart, daring, and revolutionary can experience class at its finest.

The restaurant is reasonably priced and delivers a broad range of dishes from most popular cuisines ranging from North Indian dishes to local favourites and much more.

The decor is elegant, with contemporary furnishings and beautiful artwork. This is an ideal location for business meetings as well as informal gatherings with family and friends.

The restaurant is so designed that it allows for plenty of natural light, and table layouts encourage comfortable and personal sharing of everything from fast snacks to large supper bowls. OD O2 THE NEXT LEVEL is the amazing DINE IN RESTAURANT that the city of BHUBANESWAR has been waiting for, fearlessly setting new standards and lifting the bar for the rest to follow.

For more details contact:

OD02 THE NEXT LEVEL, Plot No. 2748, Behind Sai Temple, Badasahi, Tankapani Square, Near Landscape Venture, Cuttack – Puri Bypass Rd, Bhubaneswar, Odisha 751018

EMAIL: od02thenextlevel@gmail.com

PHONE:+91 8895927000 // +91 8895928000