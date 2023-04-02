Odia Samaj Tripura celebrates Utkal Divas 2023

2nd April 2023 Agartala, Tripura: Odia Samaj Tripura and all Odia working people in the state of Tripura celebrated

Utkal Divas 2023 on 1 April (Saturday) in Agartala. The members of the Samaj and the many people joined with their family members and celebrated with full enthusiasm.

At first, the women members of the community welcomed the event guests with flower bouquets. They offered flowers to Lord Jagannath and sang Utkal Janai along with Sandhya Bandana.

The event was presided by Shri Bishnu Charan Pati, Secretary of Odia Samaj Tripura. The chief guest was Prof. Ganga Prasad Swain, Chancellor, of Tripura University, and Shri Rabindra Kumar Samal, Additional PCCF, Tripura was the Guest of Honour.

All dignitaries on the dais discoursed lectures on the greatness of the Odisha state and the importance of Utkal Day. Many cultural events were organized during the event to make it more joyful. The members of Dance Academy, Cuttack team under the guidance of Guru Jyoti Ranjan Das enthralled the audience through Odishi and Sambalpuri dance performances.